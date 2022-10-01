6 Best Ways to Earn Extra Cash in October

There are countless reasons you might be looking to boost your bank account this month. For one thing, now's a good time to start saving up extra cash for the winter holidays. And, of course, there's the ever-rising costs of just about everything.

Whatever the reason your personal finances need a little boost, it's a good time for it. The golden quarter is here, shining its lovely light on all things retail, and the seasonal worker season is kicking into gear.

Ready to get started? Try out these ideas for earning extra cash this October.

1. Costume shop associate

As September rolls into October, we see all the harbingers of fall start to appear, from pumpkin spice everything hitting the shelves to the pop-up Halloween stores haunting the shopping plazas. These stores are here for a short time, but they often do enough trade for Halloween in those short weeks to come back year after year. If you want a short-term gig that promises to be an interesting experience, grab a seasonable job at one of these shops.

2. Shopping/delivery apps

School is in full swing, Halloween is around the corner, and the rest of the holiday season will be here in the blink of an eye. If you have time to spare, consider getting a gig through a shopping and/or delivery app helping busy families with everything from snacks for the after-school drama club to last-minute Halloween necessities.

3. Tutoring

By October, the kids have had some time to get settled into their new school year -- and to take their first tests. This is when it becomes clear who may have slacked a little on their academics over the summer, or who may need a little help with the new material they're facing in the new semester. Picking up a weekend tutoring gig -- or three -- can be a great way to earn extra cash this month.

4. Craft store seasonal helper

For the creatively talented, October often kicks off the season of crafting. Between hand-sewn Halloween costumes and getting a jumpstart on gifts for the winter holidays, any crafter worth their shears will be hitting the craft store this month -- which makes it an excellent time to pick up a seasonal gig at your local craft shop.

5. Yard maintenance

Fall is known for its beautiful foliage, but the fabulous color-changing landscape is fleeting. Once the leaves give up their glory, they give the season its name as they drift majestically onto our lawns. If you're good with a rake and a leafblower and want to spend some time outdoors, you could pick up some extra cash helping your neighbors clear away the signs of the season.

6. Pumpkin picker

One of the most iconic October scenes is a bucolic pumpkin patch full of row upon row of shiny orange gourds ready to become jack-o-lanterns and centerpieces. If the idea of spending weekends in the crisp autumn air helping people find their perfect pumpkin sounds enticing, this seasonal gig could be an ideal way to pick up some extra green.

Find the right side hustle for any time of year

We've given you a few ideas for a profitable October side hustle. But there are many great ways to make extra cash regardless of the season. Looking for more? Check out these resources for additional ideas:

