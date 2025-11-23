6 Best Types of Items Retirees Should Buy at Home Depot During Black Friday

What’s on your Home Depot shopping list this year? Black Friday is a great time to snag money-saving deals on tools, power equipment and more, all at discounted prices. Here are the best types of items retirees should buy at Home Depot during Black Friday.

Tool Sets

If you’re in the market for a complete tool set, Home Depot has you covered. For example, Husky has a 280-piece mechanic tool set for just $99. Not only can you save 50% off the list price, but you can also completely revamp your toolbox with a variety of wrenches, ratchets, sockets and drive extensions. Other popular brands, like Milwaukee and Ryobi, also have steep discounts on their tool sets.

Yard Equipment

Whether you need a new leaf blower, weed wacker or lawn mower, Black Friday is the perfect time to make an investment. Why not make your yard care easier with top-of-the-line tools, like a Milwaukee chainsaw and leaf blower that’s over $500 off or a Ryobi leaf vacuum that’s $40 off.

Ladders

Having a trustworthy ladder is indispensable, especially as you start to age. Home Depot has dozens of ladders on sale, like a Werner six-foot fiberglass ladder that is nearly $70 off or a Gorilla 22-foot ladder that is marked down by $100. Black Friday at Home Depot is the ideal time to secure extra savings and prioritize safety while completing your projects.

Appliances

Upgrading your appliances can get expensive quickly. If you’re in the market for a new appliance, shop at Home Depot for exclusive Black Friday savings. Everything from washers and dryers to fridges, ovens and microwaves is on sale up to 40% off. Some appliances even qualify for extra mail-in rebates, helping you stack the savings.

Power Tools

All types of power tools are on sale at Home Depot for Black Friday. From drills and saws to complete power tool kits, now is the time to replace your old power tools or grab something you’ve had your eye on. Almost every tool brand, including Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Rigid and Makita, is offering a free tool or battery with the purchase of certain items. These freebies add up to serious savings.

Storage Solutions

If reorganization is one of your to-dos over the next few months, head to Home Depot to grab storage items. HDX is offering $3 off their 27-gallon totes, which is a 30% savings. Storage racks and other solutions are also on sale. Whether you need a simple garage organization or an in-depth organizational overhaul, Home Depot has you covered with its Black Friday deals.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

