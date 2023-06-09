6 Best Self-Directed IRAs Of June 2023

Do you feel limited by conventional retirement investing options? If so, you may want to check out self-directed IRAs to help diversify your portfolio.

These specialized IRAs make it possible to invest in alternative assets you won’t find at everyday brokerages, including real estate, cryptocurrency and precious metals—but they’re not without their costs and risks.

From higher annual fees and the increased potential for volatility with alternative asset classes, self-directed IRAs are best for experienced investors. And as with any investing endeavor, be sure to do your due diligence on potential custodians before opening an account. Even the best of these companies still may not be a good fit for you.

To help you find the right account for your needs, Forbes Advisor has uncovered what it considers to be the best self-directed IRAs, you must be willing to do more homework into investments than you could get away with for a standard IRA. The consequences if you don’t could be devastating.

The 6 Best Self-Directed IRA of June 2023

Best Self-Directed IRA: RocketDollar

If you’re looking for a low-cost leader in the self-directed IRA space, RocketDollar has you covered. You’ll gain access to all the alternative investment options you’d expect from an SDIRA custodian and added features like “bring your own deal” (BYOD), which lets you skip the custodian deal review process.

With RocketDollar, you can open either a self-directd IRA or a self-directed 401(k). To get started, the company offers two membership levels: Gold and Silver. Their Silver membership runs $15 per month with a $360 one-time setup fee, while the Gold upgrade runs $30 monthly with a $600 one-time setup fee.

The Gold membership is likely a better solution for active investors who want a white glove-level experience, including priority support and expedited service.

Best Self-Directed IRA for Crypto: Alto

While Alto offers a regular self-directed IRA for assets like real estate and art, their crypto self-directed IRA is a must-review for fans of digital assets.

At Alto, you can access 200+ cryptocurrencies through their direct integration with Coinbase. And whether you’re an active trader or a buy-and-hold investor, each transaction only bears a 1% fee. But perhaps the best part is all the fees you won’t pay.

Alto boasts a nearly fee-free experience and posts their transparent fee structure right on the website. While you’ll pay for inbound wires and account closure, you won’t be nickel-and-dimed for your everyday crypto affinity. You’ll also enjoy FDIC insurance on your uninvested cash.

Regarding asset storage, Alto’s custodian (Coinbase) holds your digital assets in a 1:1 combination between hot (online) and cold (offline) storage, potentially making them less vulnerable to cyberattacks. And for additional peace of mind, your digital assets are yours to stay—neither Alto nor Coinbase will lend, loan, rehypothecate or use any assets in your crypto IRA.

Best Self-Directed IRA for Real Estate: UDirect

Property investors, take note: UDirect might just be the self-directed IRA company you’re looking for. With UDirect, you can buy and hold real estate in a wide variety of retirement account types, including traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs, plus health savings accounts and 401(k)s.

UDirect is likely best for seasoned SDIRA real estate investors, as your real estate IRA comes with additional legwork. While the company doesn’t offer assistance with LLC formation, you will have checkbook control over your chosen retirement account.

You’ll also need to maintain a $325 deposit apart from your LLC funds to stay compliant. If you buy physical real estate with your IRA, you’ll need a cash cushion of at least 10% of the purchase price on deposit.

While other companies may provide more services, UDirect has them beat on fees. If you’re willing to do some work, you’ll be rewarded with a small $50 setup fee and $275 annual fee—both of which are relatively low for a real estate IRA.

Best Self-Directed IRA for Forex: IRA Financial

FOREX fans, don’t sleep on IRA Financial’s self-directed IRA. Aside from offering various IRAs and a 401(k) option, this self-directed IRA custodian offers a two-fer: Access to a checkbook IRA LLC so you can buy the foreign currencies of your choice, plus complete support from day one and beyond.

Opening a checkbook IRA LLC with IRA Financial has a $999 setup fee—though as of June 2023 you can save $200 with the code SAVE2023. Then, you’ll pay a flat $400 annually for benefits galore.

This custodian handles setting up your LLC (legal setup, name, securing a tax ID number), including all necessary paperwork. And your annual fee includes tax consultations with access to their in-house experts, plus IRS audit support if you ever encounter a question from Uncle Sam.

As for FOREX transactions, you can go well beyond simple buy-and-sell. Trade FOREX options and use advanced transaction types like married puts, covered calls and protective collars to achieve your FOREX trading goals. This plethora of options for more sophisticated traders makes this company our top choice for individuals looking to extend their FOREX skills to their IRA accounts.

Best Self-Directed IRA for Precious Metals: Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust is one of the founding fathers of self-directed IRA companies. Established in 1974, the company boasts more than 400 associates to handle client affairs and operations—not to mention a robust Investment District for those excited about the prospects of a precious metal IRA.

With Equity Trust, you can open the retirement account of your choice—including additional account types like Coverdell Savings and health savings accounts. Once your account is open and funded, you can explore 10 different precious metals dealers through their Investment District. Finally, you can direct Equity Trust to fund your precious metals investment through the dealer of your choice once you have a deal that makes sense.

Fees at Equity Trust may be higher or lower than other custodians depending on your account value, but fees are all-inclusive. For IRAs, there’s a $50 online application fee, plus annual fees ranging from $225 to $2,250 per year, based on your account value.

One drawback? You won’t find checkbook IRA LLCs here. All investments will require custodian approval.

Best Self-Directed IRA for Private Equity: Midland Trust

If you’re an accredited investor looking to hold private equity, it’s worth a glance at Midland Trust. With offerings like private equity, venture capital and real estate syndications, their network could help you connect with opportunities you won’t find elsewhere.

While you’ll need to do the research on each individual investment opportunity—and yes, that means going beyond the offering circular—you may appreciate the firm’s flexible fee schedule. You can opt for billing based on each individual asset or a flat management fee based on your account value. Per-asset billing varies by asset type and ranges from $50 to $325, whereas account value rates range from $225 to $1,850.

You’ll likely incur various transaction fees with each acquisition or asset disposition as well, so be sure to inquire about fees specific to private equity before opening an account.

Risks of a Self-Directed IRA

For all their asset class flexibility, self-directed IRAs aren’t for the faint of heart.

Due to SDIRA’s unique rules, novice investors can leave themselves exposed to tax surprises, fraud and many other drawbacks, potentially creating more headaches than benefits. The relatively high fees compared to standard IRAs can also eat away at your returns quickly, making the gains you do enjoy less worth the risk.

Prohibited Transactions

Prohibited transactions are those where you or a disqualified person (think yourself or a family member) receive a personal or financial benefit.

A prohibited transaction isn’t about the types of assets you can hold in your SDIRA. Instead, it’s about the limits on with whom your IRA can do business. For instance, you can buy a rental property with your IRA but can’t rent it to your daughter or company. You also can’t have your IRA buy a vacation rental in Bali and stay there for free whenever you want.

The rules for prohibited transactions were laid out in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and were designed to prevent people from taking advantage of the tax-deferred benefits of retirement accounts.

Running afoul of these rules could result in penalties, taxes or even the total loss of your IRA’s tax-deferred status.

Transparency Risks

Many investments eligible for SDIRAs, especially alternative investments, offer investors limited information. Since these investments aren’t subject to the same financial and information disclosure requirements as highly-regulated asset types like stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds, investors are always operating with limited information.

If you don’t understand or have the resources to vet investment opportunities—including bringing in outside eyes as necessary—you could expose your retirement savings to much more risk than you intended. Simply trusting the company you are working with to be transparent isn’t sufficient as there are less laws protecting you if they aren’t.

Liquidity Risks

A broad swath of investments you can hold in a self-directed IRA have liquidity challenges that stocks and bonds do not. Property, venture capital funds, private equity deals and fine art cannot be liquidated quickly if you suddenly need to pay for memory care for your spouse.

Whether it’s redemption restrictions, a limited market, long holding periods or a combination of some or all of these factors, selling your assets and enjoying your savings could pose a challenge pre- and post-retirement. If your IRA is subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs), you’ll need to plan far ahead to ensure you can liquidate assets to meet your RMD obligations.

Liquidity risk is one of the many reasons that a self-directed IRA should only contain a portion of your retirement savings.

Highly Concentrated Portfolios

While advocates of SDIRAs say they help investors diversify beyond common asset classes held in retirement accounts, a self-directed IRA held with the best custodian on the street has the same potential to become concentrated in a specific asset class—just like an IRA held at a top brokerage.

Highly concentrated positions expose you to significantly more risk than a well-diversified portfolio. For instance, consider a SDIRA filled with commercial rental properties. When vacancy rates skyrocketed because of the work-from-home shift, your portfolio would’ve taken quite the hit. Vacancy rates remain high, and you may have trouble selling your commercial holdings if you want to reallocate those funds.

Fraud

Fraud in the investment world? It happens. And it could happen to you from several different angles with a self-directed IRA.

Fake custodians and investment offerings are just two ways you could risk your retirement savings with an SDIRA. And the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) notes that it’s entirely possible for a fraudster to try to sell you a fake investment through a perfectly sound custodian.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it’s vital to thoroughly research every aspect of your self-directed IRA—from potential custodians to investments.

Fees

You can score a fee-free IRA from various online brokerages, including commission-free trades. When you opt for a self-directed IRA, you’re entering Fee Town, Population: You.

It’s not uncommon to find one-time setup fees, annual fees and per-transaction fees. And if you want checkbook control of your IRA, you can expect to pay higher annual fees for that flexibility.

So when you compare potential custodians, ensure that you research fees for the asset classes that interest you, including ongoing annual fees. You’ll also want to be clear on fees to have your custodian file the required annual account paperwork with the IRS, if that’s an option.

Alternatives to a Self-Directed IRA

Before opening a self-directed IRA, consider everyday brokerage-based IRAs first. Not only will you likely have far fewer fees and transaction costs. You’ll also have access to various non-traditional asset classes through pooled investments like mutual funds and ETFs.

For instance, you can get your real estate fix through real estate investment trusts or REITs. Precious metals fans have a veritable slew of funds at their fingertips, like gold ETFs and various mutual funds. And if you want to get super funky with alternative investments, you can easily find Bitcoin ETFs and funds of funds—without being an accredited investor.

It’s entirely possible that you can get the asset class exposure you crave—and with potentially lower risk—through investments available with an everyday Roth or traditional IRA. You’ll also have fewer tricky rules to navigate and save on fees like a champ.

