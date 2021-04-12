6 Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week

Last week was mostly upbeat for Wall Street with the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite adding 2.71%, 1.95% and 3.12%, respectively, and the Russell 2000 losing about 0.5%. The S&P 500 logged the largest three-week gain in more than four months.

Upbeat U.S. economic data points and the moderation in the spike in the benchmark U.S. treasury yields have led to the gains in U.S. equity indexes, especially the growth stocks. The benchmark U.S. treasury yields started the week at 1.73% yield while it ended the same with 1.67% yield.

On the flip side, the coronavirus infections have been rising globally. Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that gained massively last week.

ETFs in Focus

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF VFIN – Up 7.16%

The Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF looks to focus on those few disruptive companies poised to dominate the new era of fintech and then boost the concentrated exposures with options. The fund’s top holdings are Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) (35.74%), Square (22.3%) and Lemonade (13.49%). The expense ratio of the fund is 1.03%.

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF VPOP – Up 7.0%

The Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF looks to focus on those few disruptive companies intending to rule the new era of media and then enhance the concentrated exposures with options. Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) (32.10%), Snap (22.18%) and Spotify Technology (19.17%) are the top three holdings.

Brazil Small-Cap iShares MSCI ETF EWZS – Up 6.1%

The underlying MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.

Simplify Growth Equity Plus Convexity ETF QQC – Up 5.8%

The actively-managed Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF seeks to track the US growth equity market while boosting performance during extreme market moves up or down via a systematic options overlay.

iPatha.B Softs Subindex TR ETN JJS – Up 5.7%

The underlying Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on softs commodities. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.

Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Direxion RWGV – Up 5.4%

The underlying Russell 1000 Growth/Value 150/50 Net Spread Index measures the performance of a portfolio that has 150% long exposure to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and 50% short exposure to the Russell 1000 Value Index. The fund charges 63 bps in fees.

