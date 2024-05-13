6 Best New Buys at Best Buy That Are Worth Every Penny

It’s not too early to start thinking about Memorial Day deals and outfitting your home for summer. From backyard grills to electric bicycles, Best Buy has deals for dads, grads, techies, and those committed to spring home improvement projects — indoors and out.

Keep your eyes open because prices change frequently. Even if you miss the sale this time, you may be able to snag these savings again.

Heybike Mars 2.0 Foldable E-Bike ($1,000, originally $1,500)

Short on space but want a comfortable commuter e-bike for daily use or weekend errands? Save $500 now on the Heybike Mars 2.0 foldable e-bike with an operating range of up to 45 miles and a top speed of 28 mph. Zip around town in comfort and fold up the bike to fit in your apartment, garage, or shed when you’re done.

NIU KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric Kick Scooter ($480, originally $599)

Kick scooters offer a fun and eco-friendly way to get around town. Best Buy reviewers love the KQi2 Pro foldable electric kick scooter from NIU. It has a range of roughly 25 miles on flat terrain and a maximum speed of 17.4 mph, making it perfect for kids as young as 14 years old. The foldable design and light weight make it perfect for storing in a college dorm or apartment.

Soundcore AeroFit Pro Wireless Earbuds ($130, originally $170)

Perfect for the active dad or grad in your life, these Soundcore AeroFit Pro Wireless Earbuds have a comfortable over-the-ear design to stay in place when you’re on the go. They have a battery life of up to 14 hours and are hailed by reviewers for their light weight and durability.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer ($280, originally $450)

Mix up cookies, cakes, and other sweet treats like a pro with this KitchenAid Stand Mixer. The mixer includes 11 speeds and more than 10 mixer attachments to tackle nearly any baking task. Available in Contour Silver, Empire Red, Black Matte or Ink Blue to match your kitchen décor, you’ll be proud to leave this small appliance on your countertop year-round.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven ($170, originally $290)

If you haven’t replaced your old toaster oven with a Ninja Foodi, now’s the time. You can snag $120 in savings at Best Buy. Air fry, bake, toast, sear and more with 11 different settings. This appliance has a small footprint but a large capacity, accommodating up to six chicken breasts or four pounds of French fries at once. The space-saving design allows you to flip the oven up and out of the way when you’re not using it.

LG 65-inch Class UQ75 Series 4K UHD LED TV ($400, originally $430)

Best Buy boasts an array of LED TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG on sale under $600 right now. This LG 65-inch UHD 4K LED TV offer plenty of brightness, high-color contrast, and a size that makes it perfect for any bedroom, living room, or family gathering space. Get three months of Apple TV+, along with Apple Arcade for four months (and one month of MLS Season Pass) for free with your purchase.

