6 Best Jobs in 2025 If You’re Starting A Family Soon 

Starting a family can be exciting, but it can also be nerve-wracking when faced with how to make ends meet. A survey commissioned by TripleTen and conducted by Talker Research showed that 96% of parents said they felt guilty when they have to prioritize work before their kids and 74% of parents would switch careers if it meant their new employer was more accommodating of their family life.

The good news is that there are jobs that can bring in money while also providing the flexibility needed to welcome new additions to the family.

Here’s a look at some positions experts say are perfect for those looking to expand their families.

Remote Software Developer

Average Salary: $111,845

Damien Filiatrault is the founder and CEO at Scalable Path, a site that helps software developers find employment. He said that working remotely as a developer can provide a lot of benefits for new parents.

“Individuals who have worked with programming languages such as Python, Java, or JavaScript and frameworks such as React or Django have the opportunity to work from anywhere. This allows parents to plan their schedules around their family’s needs since companies strive for work-life balance. Moreover, several tech companies have generous parental leave policies and provide stipends for home office setups to ensure a supportive and family-friendly working environment for those with the right technical skills.”

Freelance Writer

Average Salary: $48,412

Those who have experience in print journalism or copywriting can earn a living with a good amount of flexibility as a freelance writer.

“Freelancing allows new parents to set their schedules and work from home, giving them the freedom to manage their responsibilities as they see fit,” Filiatrault commented. “While the income can be variable, it offers unmatched adaptability for addressing family needs.”

Virtual Assistant

Average Salary: $50,749

Good at staying organized? Help other professionals do the same from the convenience of your home office.

“Being project-based VA means you have the ability to choose specific tasks based on when you are available,” Filiatrault said. “This position is ideal for parents who need alternative working hours as their kids grow up.”

Content Video Editor

Average Salary: $65,728

Filiatrault recommended that those who have worked in the editing space can take clients and work remotely.

“Content video editing is highly accommodative and frequently done remotely, allowing parents to manage their projects within specified periods. A majority of these positions are on a freelance or contract basis, where you have control regarding the workload you can take. More importantly, this job also enables parents to pause or reduce workload during busy family periods while still staying professionally active.”

USPS Postal Carrier

Average Salary: $44,030

Peter Duris is the CEO and co-founder of Kickresume and suggested becoming a mail carrier for new parents because of the favorable schedule.

“USPS employees usually have hours that sync up nicely with school pick-up times, sometimes finishing as early as 3 p.m.”

Duris also suggested that if being a mail carrier is too physically demanding, prospective parents can look into being a mail processing clerk or working in customer service for their local post office branch.

Dental Hygienist

Average Salary: $106,145

Duris also suggested becoming a dental hygienist for those who are interested in starting a family. The average salary is high and the hours are conducive to being present for the kids.

“Typically, there are no weekends, and many roles are four days a week instead of five,” Duris commented. “Plus, dental practices often close by 5 p.m., so you won’t be working late into the night, and part-time roles in that field are common too.”

