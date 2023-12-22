6 Best Holiday Deals on New Cars

Is “get a new car” one of your goals for 2024? Get a headstart with knowledge of the best deals on new cars. For expert advice, GOBankingRates reached out to Jim Sharifi, who is the managing editor for the U.S. News automotive department.

Based on your price range and lifestyle, we’ll break down the cars that are best for you, and how much you can save by buying right now.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL

One of the best ways to get deals is to look for 2023 models. Dealerships are trying to sell these fast so they can make room for the 2024 models.

Sharifi thinks the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe is an especially good choice because of all of the positive attention it’s been getting this past year.

“The current Santa Fe has received numerous accolades from us this year, including Best 2-Row SUV for the Money, Best 2-Row SUV for Families and Best New SUV for Teens,” Sharifi said, referring to the U.S. News Best Cars Awards.

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL starts at $32,450, which Sharifi points out is a low price for an SUV with two rows. For that price, you get features like wireless device charging⁠, push button start and heated front seats for those chilly days.

Sharifi said right now, you can find this model for 0% financing for 60 months plus $1,000 bonus cash. This expires January 2, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal quickly.

2023 Ford F-150

If you’re looking for a vehicle for hauling, this is your truck. “The Ford F-Series is America’s best-selling pickup, and the F-150 outperforms the competition in our full-size truck rankings,” said Sharifi.

One thing people praise about the F-150 is that it has a very luxurious cabin for a pickup truck, so it can easily be a family car and perfect for road trips, while still being incredibly functional.

The Ford F-150 price starts at $49,995. Right now, you can get the car with 1.9% APR for 36 months. Like most deals on this list, that deal is good until January 2.

2023 Subaru Solterra

If you’re looking to venture into the electric vehicle market, Sharifi says this could be a great choice.

“EVs typically carry a high purchase price, and while the Solterra doesn’t offer 300+ miles of driving range like many of our top-ranked Electric SUVs, its six years of 0% financing could make it a practical option for buyers who are interested in their first EV purchase.”

Sharifi is referring to the holiday deal on the 2023 Solterra that gives you 0% financing for 72 months. The 2023 Solterra starts at $44,995.

“Many automakers are also having difficulty moving their electric vehicle inventory, which may provide an additional opportunity to negotiate a great deal.”

Like all Subaru vehicles, the Solterra is all-wheel drive, and also comes with a plethora of safety features to keep you and your passengers secure. This could be a great family or commuter car for an eco-friendly driver.

2024 Mazda CX-5

Sharifi says Mazda is one of the automakers that is really trying to allure customers right now with 0% financing. Until January 2, you can get a 2024 Mazda CX-5 and pay 0% APR on it for five years.

The car gets pretty good gas mileage, with 24 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. Reviews also praise it for having an upscale interior that’s comparable to Audi or Mercedes. The car starts at $30,675.

2023 Nissan Murano

U.S. News spotlighted a particularly good deal from Nissan this holiday season. Nissan is offering $4,000 bonus cash when you purchase the 2023 Murano.

The Murano is known for its comfortable seating and potent V6 engine. Notable features also include automatic climate control, keyless entry and an 8 in. touchscreen. As far as pricing goes, the Murano starts at $33,860.

2023 Kia Forte LXS

This deal on the Kia Forte LXS is especially appealing if you’d like to lease a new car. U.S. News spotlighted the model for offering a lease for $209 per month for two years with $2,799 due at signing.

The Kia Forte is known for having a really affordable starting price, which is $20,290 for the LXS model. Another advantage the Kia Forte has is having a sizable trunk for a sedan. This is a great car for couples and can even be a great car with those with a child, thanks to that stroller space in the back of the car.

