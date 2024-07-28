6 Best Florida Suburbs to Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Looking to purchase property in the Sunshine State without the noise and congestion of a major metropolis? Well, you came to the right place. Florida not only offers a number of beautiful, up-and-coming suburbs perfect for retiring or raising kids, but also opportunities for sound economic investments.

GoBankingRates spoke with several esteemed real estate agents throughout the state of Florida to uncover six of the best suburbs in which to buy property over the next five years.

Ponte Vedra Beach

According to Jack and Michelle Floyd at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the appreciation of homes in Ponte Vedra is some of the highest in all of Northeast Florida. Moreover, “Ponte Vedra is a stable environment regarding home prices without the large fluctuations you see in other areas,” stated Michelle Floyd. (In other words, said appreciation remains constant). Boasting highly ranked public and private schools, Ponte Vedra has been a hidden gem over the last ten years, “unique for its small beach and golf community feel with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment venues,” stated Floyd. So get in before word spreads.

Amelia Island

“Amelia Island, in my opinion, is a geo-suburban area that has yet to be discovered by the Jacksonville Urban workforce,” stated Joe Cutajar of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. But it may not stay like that for long. Particularly because, due to legislation, “the two barrier islands that border Amelia to the north (Cumberland Island National Seashore) and to the south (Talbot Island State Park) will never be developed.” That means lots of peace and quiet. Full of southern charm, the downtown village of Fernandina Beach offers walking and biking trails, ocean, parks, rivers, and abundant natural wildlife – notably whales in the fall and sea turtles in the summer.

30A

30A is a nickname (derived from County Road 30A) given to South Walton County, which is located in the panhandle and comprises a 20-mile stretch of land along the Gulf Coast. And the tourist trap has investments written all over it. According to Nicole Brown of Pathways Internationals Inc, 30A could be a fantastic location for a second home rented out as an Airbnb. “The area grew in unaffordability after Covid,” stated Brown, “as it was an easy area to get to vacation in while Florida was open, where a lot of other states/countries were not. This phenomenon temporarily raised short-term rental rates which then raised the value of these homes.” Brown predicts these homes will drop in price over the next few years. While the area may not be as popular as it was during covid, there is always a steady stream of vacationers who love to come here due to world-class amenities like golf courses, fine dining, boutique shopping, galleries and theatres.

Gulf Breeze and Pace

With Gulf Breeze near the beach and Pace offering a more inland, expansive county vibe, development in these Pensacola suburbs is at an “all-time high,” Brown stated. Both offer some of Florida’s most distinguished school districts, close to the airport and the beach, and the overall “convenience of a big city without the big city feel.” But if you’re looking for a family getaway, both are within reasonable driving distance to New Orleans, Atlanta, Tampa, and Orlando.

Bay Harbor Islands

Considered a suburb of Miami, “Bay Harbor Islands is a hidden gem poised to be [the] next real estate hotspot,” stated Minette Schwartz, an agent with Compass. “Comprised of two islands (the 105-acre East Island with condos, multi-family residential and small business area with restaurants and shops, and the 103-acre West Island dedicated to single-family homes),” the area offers an idyllic waterfront lifestyle within walking distance to renowned shopping malls and some of the best schools in the state. For wealthy buyers priced out of other areas in South Florida, Bay Harbor Islands offers a range of properties from single-family homes to land-only condos, with costs spanning $500,000 to $50 million. And development is booming. “Since 2021, there has been a 60% increase in closed condominium pricing and a 58% increase in average price per square foot, while average unit size has remained consistent, showing tremendous demand that will continue to drive up prices,” stated Schwartz.

Ave Maria

A relatively new, master-planned community on the Southwest coast of Florida, Ave Maria is just outside Naples and Fort Myers and is often described as a big kind of small town. Desiree Avila, a board-certified Florida realtor, stated that homes currently “start below $300,00 for a condominium and go up from there.” Close to Ave Maria University and “55+ communities with resort-style living,” the community caters to active adults, young professionals, and families — and has tremendous potential for growth.

