6 Best First Jobs in AI To Apply For Now

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow faster than even the film franchise “Terminator” could have predicted. If you’re interested in starting a career in this industry, your best bet is to look for roles that offer on-the-job AI training, skills development and advancement opportunities.

Learn More: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According To Codie Sanchez

Find Out: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

You might need to start with an internship or apprenticeship, but you could earn big money depending on the role. Just know that some AI jobs, even entry-level positions, will require a degree or certificate. That being said, if you are looking to break into the AI field, here are the six best first jobs AI has to offer.

Junior Software Developer

National average salary: $88,976

$88,976 Typical minimum education requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, specialty in programming

Junior software developers work on coding and designing new software. They may also analyze existing software, fix bugs and college and analyze user data to improve systems.

If you’re interested in generative AI, this is a great entry point, as many of the same programming skills apply to AI algorithms and model development. This position is one of the most accessible first jobs in AI for those with a strong foundation in coding.

Junior Software Engineer

Median salary: $130,000

$130,000 Typical minimum education requirements: Bachelor’s degree in software engineering or computer science, specialty in programming languages

Even as an entry-level software engineer, you may be required to develop software, write and test source code, conduct software protocol analyses and work alongside a technically diverse team on testing and reporting.

Much of the time, you’ll be working under a mid- or senior-level engineer. If you’re looking for the best first job in AI that blends teamwork with technical growth, this is a solid choice.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

AI Research Assistant

National average salary: $45,571

$45,571 Typical minimum education requirements: Associate, bachelor or master’s degree in a related field

As a research assistant, you could work at a university or a private company. Your day-to-day will typically entail working with a senior-level researcher to develop algorithms, assess and interpret complex data via tables and graphs, develop research programs in hierarchical neural networks and more.

The role of an AI research assistant is broad, which is why requirements can vary depending on the company. However, if you’re tech-savvy and interested in research, development and machine learning, you could make a great career out of this. This is one of the more academic jobs in AI, perfect for those who enjoy data analysis and theoretical work.

Junior Data Scientist

Typical salary: $122,738

$122,738 Typical minimum education requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science or data science

Sometimes called associate data scientists, these professionals can work in many different areas. This includes machine learning, data mining, data analytics and AI. As a junior data scientist, you may use complex data to develop impactful solutions for companies. Other key components of the job include data modeling, natural language processing and team-based research and development.

Note that some companies will require a more advanced degree, so you may want to go beyond a four-year program. If you’re analytical and love working with data, this could be the best first job in AI for you.

Information Systems Analyst

Typical salary: $84,700

$84,700 Typical minimum education requirements: Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science or a related field

Information systems analysts perform a number of on-the-job tasks. If you pursue this route, you could spend your days working to develop best practices, evaluate and enhance security, resolve data breaches and conduct other routine operational support.

You may also be partly responsible for system or software testing, upgrading, maintenance and development. It’s a great steppingstone into more specialized jobs in AI down the line.

Junior AI Programmer

Typical salary: $88,976

$88,976 Typical minimum education requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, software development or a related field

In the field of AI, junior programmers are critical. Since this is an entry-level position, you’ll generally work alongside a senior-level professional to assist with things like software debugging, programming guideline creation and the development of key databases and applications. This is arguably one of the best first jobs in AI if you’re eager to dive directly into AI development.

Angela Mae contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best First Jobs in AI To Apply For Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.