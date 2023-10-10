6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Five Below

If you’ve shopped at Five Below, you know that you can find plenty of great deals within its aisles. And while much of it looks like bargain merchandise, there are also some luxe-looking gems to be had.

If you’re game for finding these treasures, you can potentially save a ton of money — especially if you’re shopping for typically expensive home decorating items or cheap (but not cheap-looking) stocking stuffers. From luxury throw pillows to bomber jackets, here are six best things you can buy at Five Below that look expensive.

Luxury Throw Pillows

A pile of luxury throw pillows can add an impactful decorative element to your sofa or bed. However, if you’ve shopped for luxury throw pillows at places like Target or At Home, you know they can easily cost $20-$30 each, which can quickly bust your budget.

At Five Below, you can find an assortment of affordable luxury throw pillows to suit anyone’s style. Choose from high pile faux fur, luxe collection corduroy, tufted, decorative fringe or sherpa. At $5.55 each, you can afford to load up on these.

Faux Fur Slippers

When you’d rather not walk around the house in socks or barefoot, slippers are a good option. At Five Below, you can pick up closed-toe faux fur slippers in sizes small to extra large for only $5 each.

The slippers feature a checkered sole, which adds a bit of flair. A similar pair of Laura Ashley slippers on Amazon, without the added flair, costs over double at $13.99. At $5 each, these faux fur slippers could also make a cheap, but expensive-looking, stocking stuffer.

Collapsible, Stackable Storage Crate Bins

David Bakke of Dollar Sanity said, “If you’ve ever checked out The Container Store, you know that storage carts, boxes, and crates are generally expensive. That’s what makes this one a gem at $3.25. Two bonuses: they’re collapsible and stackable.”

Sometimes you don’t need just a storage solution, you need one that looks good too. So instead of just the standard white or black, these Five Below crate storage bins also come in assorted colors, including gray, orange, green, pink and purple.

Woven Basket Bowl

Woven baskets can help you stylishly display or store items like fruit, cloth napkins or individually packaged snacks, but not if you have to pay $10 or $30 for each one.

“Check out woven fruit baskets or similar items at Pottery Barn and you’ll see that there, they are prohibitively expensive,” said Bakke. “That’s why I love Five Below — because they beat the competition on almost everything. This woven fruit basket is a perfect example since you can get it for $5.55. It’s also sturdy and good for indoor or outdoor use.”

Brown Bomber Varsity Jacket

Giving off a vintage vibe without the vintage price tag, Five Below’s brown bomber varsity jacket could be a cozy and fashionable addition to your closet that’s perfect for layering and adding interest to your fall and winter outfits. While the jacket is not $5, like many of the store’s items, it’s still a modest $10. That’s cheap enough to buy one for yourself and someone else that would appreciate it.

3-Pack Faux Mini Potted Plants

Although they might not look like much on their own, you can use these three-packs of faux mini potted plants to make a statement in your kitchen or office space. And at $5.55 per pack, you’ll save a decent amount. Three-packs of faux potted succulents at IKEA cost $6.99 each.

