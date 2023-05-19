6 Best Deals at Costco in May 2023

It’s May, and on the cusp of summer, it’s time to transition to a new season. You probably have graduation parties, vacations, outdoor time, neighborhood gatherings and, unfortunately, yardwork on the agenda. Costco undoubtedly sells everything you’ll need for the summer, and right now, some of the essentials are on sale.

Just what are the best things to buy at Costco this month? Start with these six items, all at amazing prices. Some of the deals are available for a limited time only, so don’t delay.

Chromebook Laptop

Gift your favorite graduate with something new and shiny to take off to college: the Acer Spin 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook. It features 8GB of memory and 120GB SSD. It includes a high-definition webcam — ideal for your online chats from the college dorm room. Available online at Costco, the laptop is $150 off through May 25. Purchases give it favorable reviews of 4.7 out of five stars. For a limited time, you can order this for $249.99.

Lawnmower

Has Dad been leaving hints about a Father’s Day gift? Is the lawn looking shabby? Costco is offering the Yardforce 60v Self-Propelled Mower for $399.99 — $100 off – through May 28. Environmentally friendly, the mower comes with a rapid charger so it will keep powered up through even the biggest jobs. It includes kits for mulch, a side discharge and a grass bag, and the rear-wheel drive gives the operator more control. This might actually make mowing fun.

Backyard Cooler

Planning to entertain much this summer? Get rid of those old plastic coolers and buckets and serve your guests in style with the Trinity Stainless Steel Cooler. It looks more like an elegant bar cart than a cooler but holds all the bottles and cans you’ll need to keep your guests satisfied. Store additional drinks on the shelf below the cooler for easy refills. Through May 25, the cooler is $50 off, whether you choose the 80-quart or 100-quart capacity.

Swim Goggles

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and that means pool time is right around the corner. And with kids always misplacing their goggles, it just might be time for some new ones. Costco stocks a three-pack of junior goggles with UV protection from well-known swimwear manufacturer Speedo for $16.99. That’s about the same price for just one pair of Speedo goggles at Amazon. Do the big kids — and adults — need new goggles, too? A three-pack for adults costs $17.99.

Tennis Balls

You’ll be seeing a lot of tennis on TV soon, with the French Open starting soon and Wimbledon right around the corner. And if you love to play tennis, those tournaments and the sunny weather undoubtedly will give you the itch to get your tennis group back together to schedule your weekly dates. You’ll need plenty of fresh balls for the summer, and Costco is the go-to. While a single can of Penn Championship tennis balls costs just $3.29, avid players will go through several each summer. Costco is the go-to for that, with a 20-pack of the Penn balls costing just $54.99. That comes out to 91.6 cents per ball instead of $1.10 when you buy a single pack.

Hair Care

Maybe it’s time to do something nice for yourself — and your hair. Seaberry oil is known to contain just the right vitamins, amino acids and more to nourish the scalp and stimulate the growth of strong, healthy hair. But it’s pricey. A 10-ounce bottle of Obliphica seaberry shampoo costs $24 at Amazon. Through May 25, Costco is offering $10 off a two-pack of Obliphica shampoo and conditioner, bringing the price to $26.99. But consider this: Each container holds 33.8 ounces — more than three times the standard size. If you’ve been wanting to try the nutrient-rich shampoo, now’s the time.

