6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This October

Fall weather has arrived, and it’s time to stock up on autumn clothing staples.

Throughout October, Costco members will find great deals on must-have apparel for the cooler months. Savvy shoppers will even spot fashionable fall styles from Orvis available at Costco for unbeatable prices.

From fleece jackets to flannel pants, here are the six best clothing deals at Costco this October.

Eddie Bauer Men’s Flannel Pants

Price: $16.99

Now through Oct. 22, Costco members receive $5 off manufacturer’s savings when they purchase Eddie Bauer men’s flannel pants. Originally priced online at $21.99, shoppers pay just $16.99.

These plaid pants come in a pack of two in a wide variety of colors and have two side pockets. Limit 10 purchases per member.

Buffalo Ladies’ Straight Leg Jeans

Price: $17.99

Originally priced online for $21.99, Costco members receive $4 off manufacturer’s savings now through Oct. 22 when they purchase these Buffalo ladies’ straight leg jeans at Costco.

Choose from colors including light blue, black and dark blue in a wide variety of sizes. Each pair of jeans is high-rise and has five-pocket styling along with belt loops to accommodate a 2-inch-wide belt.

Jachs Girlfriend Ladies’ Flannel Shirt

Price: $12.99

Stay cozy throughout the cool autumn days wearing Jachs Girlfriend ladies’ flannel shirt. Originally priced online at $15.99, this shirt can be bought for just $12.99 using $3 off manufacturer’s savings through Oct. 22.

This lightweight flannel shirt also includes two fleece-lined side pockets for maximum comfort. Pick from a wide range of plaid colors including red, white, black and teal, or buy a few shirts in your favorite hues.

Orvis Men’s Full Zip Fleece Jacket

Price: $19.99

This Orvis men’s full zip fleece jacket is a serious steal at Costco. Members receive $5 off in manufacturer’s savings through Oct. 22, bringing the total cost down from $24.99 to $19.99.

Each men’s fleece jacket features heavyweight fleece, side pockets and a full-length zipper. Jackets are available in green, black and blue.

Orvis Ladies’ V-Neck Sweatshirt

Price: $13.99

Instantly dress up, or dress down, with this stylish Orvis ladies’ V-neck sweatshirt during the autumn months. Now through Oct. 22, Costco members will receive $3 off manufacturer’s savings on this purchase (originally priced online for $16.99).

Each Orvis sweatshirt features a banded V-neckline, cuffed long sleeves and a banded bottom hem. Pick from festive fall colors including black, blue, orange and tan.

Orvis’ Ladies’ Brushed Leggings

Price: $9.99

On sale for just $9.99, Costco shoppers definitely will want to add a few of these Orvis’ ladies’ brushed leggings to their shopping carts.

Now through Oct. 22, Costco members receive $5 off manufacturer’s savings, bringing the total down to just under $10. Each pair of leggings is fleece-lined, features an elastic waistband and comes in black and gray options.

