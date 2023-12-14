6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This December

For bargain shoppers, December marks a prime time for scoring discounted apparel gifts galore. But braving crowded department stores often leaves shoppers frazzled before ever glimpsing sale racks. Enter Costco, an unexpected one-stop destination offering bulk savings on brand name fashions the whole family will love finding under the tree.

Between celebrity lines, winter woolens and cozy activewear steals, Costco clothing deals surprise even skeptical shoppers. GOBankingRates asked the experts to reveal this December’s best Costco apparel savings so you can tick off gift lists with premium pieces at warehouse prices. Beyond expected staples like budget Kirkland wardrobe heroes, prepare to encounter snuggly jackets, cozy sweaters and more treats perfect for giving — or just wrapping for yourself on sale!

For the most major discounts on top-notch winter wear, here are the seven best clothing deals at Costco this December.

Banana Republic Men’s Waffle Crew Sweater

The Banana Republic Men’s Waffle Crew Sweater for $13.99 is $4 off through Dec. 25 and comes in three colors and five sizes, shared Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.

“It’s a cozy pick for colder weather and a decent bargain compared to shopping Banana Republic direct,” she said. “Plus, with Costco’s generous return policy, if you buy the wrong size, it’s easy to get your money back. It makes a great gift, but it’s also comfy and affordable enough that it’s totally fine to treat yourself this month when you might ordinarily be focused on treating others.”

32 Degrees Ladies’ Active Full Zip Jacket

The 32 Degrees Ladies’ Active Full Zip Jacket for $13.99 is $3 off, and the deal is valid through Dec. 25. It offers zippered hand pockets and a mock neck, comes in three colors and comes in eight sizes.

“The great thing about this jacket is it’s perfect for throwing on for outdoor workouts during the chilly months, but it’s also a casual zip-up you can throw on to run errands,” shared Ramhold. “I personally really love 32 Degrees, because their stuff is so comfortable, and their Heat line is perfect for layering.”

Andrew Marc Ladies’ Walker Jacket

“Take advantage of Costco’s impressive price point on this high-quality item,” shared style expert Abhi Madan of Amarra regarding Costco’s Andrew Marc jacket for $52.99. “Functional yet stylish, this jacket will not compromise your comfort or flair.”

Treat yourself or loved ones to coveted warmth and lightweight portability without the premium label price. For functionality crossing over into seasonal fashion, this versatile puffer is a prime pick.

Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Outdoor Crew Socks

“A necessary winter staple that goes beyond just keeping your feet warm,” Madan called these weatherproof socks, which sell for $9.49. “The variety of patterns gives you room to express your style in subtlety.”

Bring bold flair to gentlemen’s cold-weather looks by topping boot shafts with these dynamic yet durable crew sock 4-packs spanning modern to rustic designs. With cozy insulation and traction-gripping soles, function and fashion fuse for the forward-thinking dresser.

Gerry Ladies’ Snow Pant

Madan spotlighted Gerry snow pants, “priced competitively at $32.99, yet pairing utility with fashion sense.”

Constructed for smooth mobility through deep powder pursuits, these Gerry pants also offer contemporary flair across the slopes or the studio thanks to strategically-placed design elements. With their flattering regular fit through the hips and a 10-inch leg zipper enabling easy on and off, cold weather can still look cool and confident.

Buffalo Ladies’ High-Rise Skinny Jean

“A timeless piece of clothing that should feature in everyone’s wardrobe. At Costco prices, they’re a steal,” shared Madan on Buffalo’s modern skinny jean, which is currently $21.99. This comfortable stretch denim suits multi-generational demographics with its vintage-inspired wash, distinctive honeycomb stitching and worn-in whiskering.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Best Clothing Deals at Costco This December

