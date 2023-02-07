6 Best Business Checking Accounts of 2023

The best business checking accounts are ones with zero fees (or ways to waive them), minimal requirements and reliable digital bank platforms. A good business checking account will help you stay on top of your business’ financial needs.

Read on to learn more about the best business checking accounts from online banking startups, banks with physical branches, and online-only banks.

Our Top Picks for Best Business Checking Accounts of 2023

Novo – Best for Business App Integrations

nbkc Bank – Best Free Business Checking Account

NorthOne – Best Small Business Checking Account

BlueVine – Best for High Transaction Volume

Axos Bank – Highest Yield for Low Balances

Chase Bank – Best Rewards

Best Business Checking Account Reviews

Pros

Integration with over 15 third-party apps

Unlimited ATM fee reimbursement

Discounts on a variety of different services and applications

Cons

Cash deposits require buying a money order

No physical branches

HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly service fee $0

Min. opening deposit $0

Min. monthly balance $0

ATM network None, but refunds ATM fees

APY None

Why we chose them: Novo’s Business Checking Account gives you access to over 15 popular third-party apps through the Novo App Marketplace, without having to add them or pay Novo a fee to use them.

Novo automatically integrates apps such as Square, Shopify, Slack and Stripe. While Novo doesn’t charge to use these apps, some partner fees may apply. The account also includes discounts and rewards for popular programs like Homebase and Google Ads.

Additional perks include a 30% discount on the first six months use of any online QuickBooks program, and no fees for up to $5,000 in credit card processing through Stripe. You can use your business debit card at any ATM nationwide and Novo will reimburse all ATM fees, including international fees.

Novo’s mobile app makes it easy to carry out transactions like check deposits, payments, transfers and wires. Customers can also link their PayPal account as an additional payment option. You can also use Novo’s Virtual Card through the app to make purchases.

However, do note that the only way to make cash deposits is to purchase a money order, so this account may not be the best option if your business handles a lot of cash.

If your business requires you to make check payments, you can request them with Novo’s mobile app and send them directly to the payee at no charge. All deposits at Novo are FDIC-insured through Middlesex Federal Savings.

Pros

Fee-free for a number of services typically charged by most banks

3 business credit card options offering cash back

Access to over 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs

Low incoming and outgoing domestic wire transfers

Cons

$45 fee out incoming and outgoing international wire transfers

Only reimburses up to $12 per month in out of network ATM fees

HIGHLIGHTS

Montly service fee $0

Min. opening deposit $0

Mon. monthly balance $0

ATM network Free access to over 37k MoneyPass ATMs

APY None

Why we chose them: nbkc’s Free Business Checking Account is our choice for best free business checking account because it offers business owners fully digital banking and no-fee accounts nationwide.

The Free Business Checking Account has no transaction fees, overdraft fees, minimum balance or opening deposit requirements. In addition, you won’t be charged for stop payments, insufficient funds or returned electronic or paper transactions.

Domestic incoming wire transfers are free, although there’s a minimal $5 fee for outgoing wires. There’s also a $45 fee for both incoming and outgoing international wire transfers.

When using NBKC’s credit/debit Business MasterCard, customers can make free cash deposits or withdrawals using MoneyPass’s large ATM network. Fees for out-of-network ATMs are reimbursed up to $12 per billing cycle.

In terms of business credit card options there are three to choose from. The Visa Business Real Rewards card and the Smart Business Rewards Visa Signature Card allow you to accumulate points that can be redeemed for cash back, travel, gift cards or merchandise. With the Visa Business Cash Preferred Card you can earn up to 3% cash back on qualifying purchases at office supply stores, restaurants, gas stations and on cell phone services.

Other perks include check scanning equipment for desktop deposits and merchant processing services. Plus if you’re looking to safely grow your business money, you can also open a business money market account or a certificate of deposit.

Pros

No transaction limit for direct deposits

Integration with accounting, eCommerce and point-of-sale software

Features automated budgeting tools

Cons

$10 monthly fee can't be waived

No access to paper checks

$15 domestic wire transfer fee

HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly service fee $10

Min. opening deposit $50

Min. monthly balance $0

ATM Network Free access to MoneyPass ATMs

APY None

Why we chose them: NorthOne Deposit Account offers small businesses a full online banking platform, automated finance tools and seamless integration with business-management software.

NorthOne Deposit Account is designed for small businesses, startups and freelancers. Its fully online banking features make it easy to take care of business from your phone, without the need to visit a branch.

With a NorthOne Deposit Account, you can pay business invoices, deposit checks and send ACH transfers. You can also set automatic budgeting to set a percentage of your payments or a specific dollar amount aside on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

Your business will also get a dedicated Mastercard debit card and a virtual debit card, which you can use to pay with your phone. As with other online banks, you can withdraw money from the MoneyPass ATM network without incurring service fees. However, do note there’s a limit of five transactions and up to $2,000 per day.

The NorthOne Deposit Account doesn’t have a monthly minimum balance, but requires a $50 minimum deposit to open an account. In addition, NorthOne charges a $10 monthly account fee. Aside from an account maintenance fee, NorthOne charges an additional $15 fee for sending or receiving domestic wire payments, a $5 fee for same-day ACH payments and a $4 fee for sending physical checks.

Pros

No opening, maintenance, prepayment or closure fees

Accepts applicants who have been in business for as little as six months

Accepts fair credit scores (from the upper 500s to the mid-600s, depending on the credit-scoring model)

Cons

$15 fee applies to same-day bank wire transfers

Not available in Nevada, North Dakota and South Dakota

HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly service fee $0

Min. opening deposit $0

Min. monthly balance $0

ATM network Free access to over 38k MoneyPass ATMs

APY 2.00% on balances up to $100,000

Why we chose them: BlueVine is the best business checking account for high transaction volume because it has no limits on the amount of transactions you can make.

The BlueVine Business Checking account doesn’t place a limit on the number of daily/monthly deposits, withdrawals or transfers, making it ideal for businesses with a high number of transactions.

Additionally, there are no monthly, minimum daily balance or non-sufficient fund fees. You also won’t pay for overdrafts or ACH payments.

Other features include the payments platform, where account holders can pay bills and make vendor payments at no cost. Plus, you can earn a competitive 2.0% APY interest rate on balances up to $100,000 if you meet BlueVine’s requirements, such as spending $500 with a BlueVine Business Debit Mastercard or depositing $2,500 of your client’s payments into your BlueVine checking account.

While BlueVine doesn’t operate branches or its own ATM network, customers can withdraw cash and make deposits with their Business Debit Mastercard at any of the over 38,000 MoneyPass ATMs nationwide for free. There is, however, a $2.50 charge for using out-of-network ATMs. You can also withdraw and deposit money at over 90,000 Green Dot retail locations, although there is a $4.95 fee for cash deposits.

Pros

High annual percentage yield (APY) rate

Low opening deposit on interest-bearing account

Offers business savings accounts

Cons

$10 monthly fee

Minimum balance to waive monthly fee is high compared to other banks

High opening deposit on non-interest bearing account

HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly service fee $10 ($0 if you keep a $5,000 daily average balance)

Min. opening deposit $100

Min. monthly balance $0 ($5,000 to waive monthly fee)

ATM network Unlimited reimbursement of domestic ATM fees

APY 1.01% on balances below $50,000

Why we chose them: Axos Bank offers a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) rate of up to 1.01%, making it the best business checking account for high yields.

Axos’ Small Business Interest Checking account earns 1.01% APY on balances up to $50,000 — the highest of all the interest earning accounts on our list for low balances.

Higher balances will still earn interest, although at a lower rate. The account will pay 0.20% interest on balances from $50,000 to $250,000, and 0.10% on balances from $250,000 to $5 million.

The Small Business Interest Checking account can be opened with a minimum deposit of $100. There is a $10 monthly maintenance fee that can be waived if you maintain an average daily balance of $5,000.

If you’re looking for an option with no monthly fees, you can opt for Axos’ Basic Business Checking account. With this account, you’ll get your first 50 checks for free and up to 200 free transactions (deposits, credits and debits into the account) each month.

Both accounts accept ACH payments and are QuickBooks compatible. While Axos doesn’t have an ATM network as such, it does reimburse an unlimited number of domestic ATM fees from other banks.

Pros

Cash bonus for opening an account

QuickAccept and QuickDeposit for fast processing of card and check transactions

Up to $5,000 in cash deposits per statement cycle at no charge

Large national footprint with over 16,000 branches

Cons

$15 monthly service fee

High balances required to waive monthly fees compared to other banks

ATM network is limited compared to other banks

HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly service fee $15 (may be waived)

Min. opening deposit $0

Mon. monthly balance $0 ($2,000 minimum daily balance to waive monthly fee)

ATM network 4,700 nationwide

APY None

Why we chose them: With Chase’s entry-level checking account, Chase Business Complete Banking, new customers can earn a $300 bonus, one of the highest amounts offered by any of the accounts we evaluated.

Aside from a bonus, the Business Complete Banking account integrates online, mobile and in-person banking with a streamlined digital platform and a large network of physical branches.

A standout feature of this account is QuickAccept, which allows you to accept debit or credit card payments with a mobile card reader or by manually entering the transaction on the Chase app. Transaction fees will apply.

You’ll also be able to take advantage of Chase’s QuickDeposit, a remote deposit feature that allows you to scan and deposit checks in multiple ways. You can use the mobile app to photograph and deposit checks with your phone or, if you have to deposit a large number of checks at the same time, you can sign up for a multiple feed scanner that allows you to scan up to 50 checks at once. A contract is required for this service.

If you have a lot of cash deposits, you’ll get up to $5,000 in free deposits per statement cycle with Business Complete Banking. Plus, you’ll have access to over 16,000 Chase ATMs and more than 4,700 bank branches throughout the country. Bear in mind there is a $3 non-Chase ATM fee, and an insufficient funds fee of $34 (though there are several ways to waive the latter).

There is a monthly fee of $15 associated with this account, which can be waived by maintaining a minimum daily balance of $2,000, spending $2,000 or more per month on purchases with your Chase Ink Business card, or depositing at least $2,000 in QuickAccept per month.

Other business checking accounts we considered

Although some of the companies below offer higher fees, lower transaction limits or fewer features than our top picks, they still offer valuable services that could fit your business banking needs.

Here’s a list of our runners up:

Pros

Options to avoid monthly fees

Access to Zelle(R) app and other useful digital tools

Business debit cards with a $0 liability guarantee

Cons

$15 per wire transfer on Fundamentals account

$35 overdraft fees

Higher-than-average fee waiver requirements

Bank of America offers two business checking accounts. The Business Advantage Fundamentals Banking has a $16 monthly fee, which can be waived if the average account balance is kept over $5,000.

The Business Advantage Relationship Banking costs $29.95, which can also be waived if the average monthly balance is over $15,000.

Both accounts provide access to a Cash Flow Monitor tool, mobile banking and guidance provided by dedicated specialists.

Pros

Deposit checks directly with mobile app

Over 5,000 branches and over 13,000 ATMs

24/7 fraud monitoring and alerts

Cons

Some accounts may not be eligible for mobile deposit

$2.50 withdrawal fee for out-of-network ATMs

Charges a transaction fee and a deposit processing fee if you exceed monthly limits

Wells Fargo offers three business checking accounts to accommodate different transaction volumes. The Initiate Business Checking Account has a minimum opening deposit of $25 and a $10 monthly fee, which can be avoided by keeping a $500 minimum daily balance.

For businesses with higher transaction volumes, Wells Fargo offers the Navigate Business Checking account for $25 a month, and Optimize Business Checking account for $75.

Pros

No monthly maintenance fees on some accounts

24/7 phone support available for premium account holders

Cons

Exceeding monthly transaction limits is met with a fee

U.S. Bank offers three business checking accounts: the Silver Business Checking Package (no monthly fee), the Gold Business Checking Package and the Platinum Business Checking Package.

The bank also offers two specialty accounts: a Nonprofit Checking Account and the Premium Business Checking Account. All accounts include a U.S. Bank Visa debit card, no-fee transactions at U.S. Bank ATMs, mobile check deposit and access to business services and payment products.

Pros

No minimum opening balance for all three accounts

No maintenance fee on the Clearly Better Business Checking account

Funds are made available within the same day until 10 PM

Over 1,000 branches and over 3,100 ATMs

Cons

No remote sign-up is available

Only operates in 17 states

Citizens Bank offers the Clearly Better Business Checking account with no monthly maintenance fee and up to 200 check transactions per statement cycle.

It also offers two other accounts: Business Advisor Checking and the Citizens Analysis Business Checking, which charge monthly maintenance fees of $25 and $20, respectively.

All accounts include online, mobile and phone banking, savings overdraft transfer and overdraft line of credit, as well as a debit card.

Pros

Unlimited monthly transactions

No fees for cash deposits on the Unlimited plan

Free overdraft protection with a linked deposit account

Cons

Free cash deposit on the Basic account is up to $5,000

Incoming domestic wires cost $15

Outgoing domestic wires cost $25

Capital One offers two accounts: Basic Checking for $15 per month, and Unlimited Checking for $35.

Both business checking accounts include unlimited transactions, 24/7 real-time account information, business debit card, as well as online bill pay, and mobile checking, including check deposits from your smartphone.

Capital One also offers business loans & lines of credit, merchant services and Spark Business credit cards.

Pros

Unlimited monthly transactions and no minimum balance

Unlimited 1% cash back with LendingClub debit card purchases

Earn a 0.50% APY on balances up to $100,000

Cons

Only two physical branches

APY is considerably low

$10 monthly maintenance fee can only be waived with a balance of $500 or more

The LendingClub Tailored Checking account can be opened with only $100.

The bank’s app shows real-time transaction history and allows you to pay bills, transfer funds, send wires, deposit checks and create and send invoices. You can also receive card, ACH and lockbox payments using the app and sync your LendingClub deposit accounts with QuickBooks, Quicken or Mint.

Business Checking Accounts Guide

A business checking account offers multiple advantages over simply using a personal checking account to manage your business finances. For instance, it can make it easier to track cash flow and give your business more credibility when doing business with customers or suppliers.

Many banks even offer integrated tools to help you save time when filing your business taxes.

Check out our guide to learn more about how business checking accounts work and how they can benefit you and your business. Our guide covers the following:

What is a business checking account

Business checking accounts are designed to help business owners manage their business transactions and money. These accounts let you write checks to pay bills and use an associated debit or credit card to make purchases. They can also be used to make wire transfers, along with ACH and other electronic transfers.

Business checking accounts are similar to personal accounts in certain ways. However, there are some key differences between these two types of accounts.

Business vs. personal checking account

Here are some key features and differences between business checking accounts and personal checking accounts.

Business checking account Personal checking account Most business checking account provide access to tools for managing your business, such as integration to bookkeeping software like QuickBooks and others. A personal checking account is mainly used to take care of personal finances. Business checking accounts can be used to pay bills and suppliers, categorize expenses and access cash on ATMs. You can also receive payments, process credit cards, send invoices and manage payrolls. A personal checking account lets you receive paychecks and use that money to pay bills, such as your mortgage, utilities and credit cards. Business accounts require proof of ownership of the business and may also have higher minimum opening balances and service fees. Personal checking accounts can be opened with just a valid form of identification and your social security number.

Who needs a business checking account

Anyone with a business, regardless of whether it’s a sole proprietorship, an independent contractor, a limited liability company (LLC) or a small business, should consider getting a business checking account.

While you can use a personal checking account for your business’ day-to-day transactions, it’s important to have a dedicated account to keep your personal finances separate from your business. This will be especially useful when it’s time to file your taxes, as you’ll have clear records of your business expenses.

Here are some advantages to having a dedicated business account.

Advantages of having a business checking account

Some advantages of having a business checking account include:

Streamline your bookkeeping. You’ll be better able to follow your cash flow and keep track of sales, expenses and payments if you keep separate accounts.

Simplify your tax reporting. You won’t have to sift through your bank statements separating business income and expenses (and eligible tax deductions) from personal income and expenses. Plus, you’ll have the paper trail of all your business transactions readily available in case of an Internal Revenue Service audit.

Establish a legitimate business presence. Being able to pay your providers and employees with a business check helps establish your presence as a legitimate business, making it easier to apply for a small business loan.

Protect your personal assets. Keeping your business and personal assets separate can help protect you in case your business is sued, defaults on a loan or runs into financial difficulty.

(In addition to having a separate business account, consider adding business insurance to cover general liability and some of the unexpected costs of running a business.)

How to choose the best business checking account

Business checking accounts can have a wide variety of features and perks that can benefit different types of businesses regardless of their size.

Here are some things you’ll want to take into consideration:

Compare balance requirements and fees

Look for an account that won’t charge a monthly maintenance or service fee to keep your account active. If there are monthly fees, make sure that it offers multiple ways of waiving the fees and that you’re able to meet its requirements.

For instance, some banks require that you have a minimum daily or monthly balance in your account in order to waive monthly service fees. Some of the best business bank accounts, however, won’t ask you to keep a minimum balance.

Many banks charge wire transfer fees. These are one of the most expensive fees charged by banks. If possible, choose an account that offers free, or low cost, wire transfers. This may help you reduce business expenses.

Lastly, look for banks that offer free overdraft protection, which can save you money in the long haul. Although some banks charge a small fee (lower than an overdraft fee) for this service, others offer it for free.

Look at APYs and bonuses

The annual percentage yield (APY) is the amount of interest accrued by the account. Most business checking accounts won’t accrue interest, but some do. An account that offers a high APY can help maximize your business revenue.

Some banks offer free checks, or a cash bonus for new customers. Usually, there’s either a minimum deposit amount or a minimum number of days the account must be open to qualify for the bonus.

Make sure it offers a wide selection of products and easy accessibility

Most banks offer features that let you bank from anywhere at any time. Some key features to consider include:

Mobile and online banking. Being able to process payments electronically, transfer funds and automate bill payments can reduce banking costs and lead to more efficient management of funds.

Free ATM access. Free access to an ATM means you can make withdrawals and deposits, transfer funds between accounts and check on balances at thousands of locations across the country without paying a fee.

Business debit card. Having a business debit card provides spending flexibility without tapping into your available credit.

Nearby physical branches. While many business transactions can be done online, businesses that deal in large amounts of cash can benefit from having bank branches nearby. Other benefits include establishing a personal relationship with banking officers who can provide help if problems arise with an account.

Merchant services. Accounts that offer additional banking products, like investment and saving accounts, or business tools that integrate easily with third-party apps, such as QuickBooks or Stripe, can streamline business operations.

Research banks’ reliability and ratings.

Look for banks or credit unions insured by either the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the National Credit Union Association (NCUA). These two agencies insure deposits up to $250,000 in case the financial institution fails.

FinTech (or financial technology) companies are a bit different. They offer financial services that focus on optimizing financial products through the use of technology and are not directly insured by the FDIC. However, many guarantee FDIC insurance by depositing your money in a partner or parent bank.

In addition, consider customer reviews and testimonials. In particular, keep an eye out for red flags such as a considerably large number of complaints or class-action lawsuits.

Small business owners could benefit from reviewing J.D. Power’s Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study, which measures customers’ overall satisfaction with banking services.

How to open a business checking account

There are multiple ways to open a business checking account. You can do it in person by visiting a bank branch, or through a bank’s mobile app or website.

The method you choose will affect how long you have to wait to be able to use your account. Opening the account online or through an app can take about 15 minutes. Opening an account at a branch, however, could take anywhere from seven business days to a month before you can start using it.

Regardless of how you open the account, you’ll need to provide the following information about yourself and your business.

Documents needed to apply

Employer Identification Number (EIN)

One or two types of personal identification

Business license

Articles of incorporation

Certificate of Assumed Name, also known as a DBA

Partnership Agreement, if applicable

Requirements may vary depending on the business structure, whether you are a sole proprietor, a member of a business partnership, a limited liability company (LLC) or a corporation.

Best Business Checking Accounts FAQ

How to open a business checking account

Most online banks will allow you to apply and complete the process completely online. Most traditional banks will require you to make an appointment at a branch or over the phone. After selecting the financial institution of your preference, you will need to gather the necessary documents to apply, such as Employer Identification Number (EIN) and business license.

Who has the best business checking account?

During our research, we determined that the best free business checking accounts are those from Novo, nbkc Bank, BlueVine, Axos Bank and Chase. These banks have low or no maintenance fees, no minimum balance requirements and no monthly transaction fees.

As a business owner, you can pick between online banks, traditional banks, credit unions and fintech companies, all of which have unique pros and cons. Regardless of which you choose, make sure you look at consumer reviews before making a decision and check out our reviews of the best business checking accounts to get started.

Which bank is best for LLC?

The best bank for an LLC is one that provides different business account options you can choose from to help keep your personal funds separate from your business funds. The size of your business will determine the account features, such as low fees, ease of making cash deposits or the ability to process ACH payments, that best fit your business needs.

How can I get a business checking account with bad credit?

It depends. Most banks will only look at your overall banking history with ChexSystems, but if your credit score is a noticeable red flag, qualifying for a checking account may be difficult. Your best bet is to apply for checking accounts at smaller or mid-sized banks or credit unions that may be willing to overlook a negative credit score.

How We Chose the Best Business Checking Accounts

We gave priority to business checking accounts with low fees, nationwide availability and robust digital platforms.

After selecting the business checking account providers we’d review, we looked in closer detail at the following features to pick the best accounts:

Low or no monthly fees: We only considered business checking accounts that do not charge any fees or let you waive fees if you meet certain requirements, such as a minimum monthly balance or a specific number of transactions per month.

Broad ATM access: We preferred banks with sizable ATM networks. Checking accounts that reimburse foreign ATM fee also earned high marks.

Reasonable transaction limits: Being able to use your business bank account fully is crucial, and nobody wants to get hit with unnecessary fees just for making too many deposits or debits. We also looked for business checking accounts that either allow unlimited transactions or have reasonable transaction limits.

FDIC insurance: The FDIC guarantees deposit insurance for up to $250,000 for banks. We made sure this insurance was in place for all the companies on our list.

Summary of Money’s Best Business Checking Accounts of 2023

Novo – Best for Business App Integrations

nbkc Bank – Best Free Business Checking Account

NorthOne – Best Small Business Checking Account

BlueVine – Best for High Transaction Volume

Axos Bank – Highest Yield for Low Balances

Chase Bank – Best Rewards

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.