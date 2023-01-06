6 Best Appliance Deals at Home Depot in January

The holidays are in the rearview and a new year has begun. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still good deals to be had, including on appliances.

Whether you’re in the market for a refrigerator or an electric fireplace, The Home Depot can help you save. To help you get the most bang for your buck, here are six of the best appliance deals at Home Depot in January.

Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Electric Bidet Seat

If a bidet seat has been on your wish list, and that holiday bonus has been burning a hole in your wallet, now’s the time to get a high-quality bathroom product at a nice discount.

Get a luxury bidet seat model for $499 — a whopping $150 off the retail price. It’s true that there are cheaper models available, but if you’re going to purchase this item, why not go big? The seat has double stainless steel nozzles that feature nanotechnology sterilization, endless warm water and spray adjustments. Plus, the seat has a warm air dryer for comfort. The bidet seat is available for both round and elongated toilets.

Samsung Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Perhaps you’re remodeling your kitchen or maybe your refrigerator has been on its last legs for a while now. No matter the reason, if you’re in the market for a new fridge, Home Depot has a 22 cubic-foot, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, side-by-side model that’s powered by smart technology.

All you have to do is download the app, and you can monitor and control this Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerator from anywhere. Its regular retail price is $1,777, but right now, you can save $479 and only pay $1,298 plus tax.

LG Electronics WashTower Laundry Center

Sometimes you just don’t have room for a side-by-side washer and dryer, which makes this LG WashTower Laundry Center with 4.5 cubic-foot front-load washer and 7.4 cubic-foot electric dryer the perfect choice. Not only will you save space with this duo, but you’ll also save hundreds of dollars.

The regular retail price for the pair is $2,299, but you can get it in January for about $500 less at $1,798. Note that the electric model in white is the only one that qualifies for this special price. If you opt for a gas-powered models or a different color, you’ll pay more.

Chelsea 65-Inch Freestanding Electric Fireplace TV Stand

Add a fireplace to your home in minutes with this freestanding electric fireplace stand. The stand accommodates flat-panel TVs up to 75 inches while heating up to 1,000 square-feet in your home.

Your family and guests will enjoy the realistic-looking logs, flames and embers, which are powered by patented Quantumflame technology. Plus, you can operate the flames without the heat in the warmer months and continue to enjoy the ambiance. The best part is that it’s 30% off, meaning you’ll save almost $150 off the regular retail price of $499.

Samsung 24-InchTall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel

If doing all those holiday dishes by hand got you thinking it’s time to buy a new dishwasher, why not score some savings? You can get a $171 discount on this Samsung dishwasher right now, which features a stainless steel interior door, adjustable top rack and a leak sensor. It also happens to be one of Home Depot’s bestselling appliances.

Instead of shelling out $649 for a new dishwasher this January, you’ll only have to pay $478 plus tax.

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

You can save $100 on this top-rated Dyson vacuum cleaner at Home Depot this month, which means you’ll pay only $349.99. This particular model is engineered to clean homes that have pets. It will run 40 minutes on a cordless charge while automatically clearing pet hair (or human hair) from its brush bar.

It also has a superior filtration system to capture dust and pet allergens. And when you need to tackle upholstery or other hard-to-reach spaces, the vacuum conveniently transforms to a handheld tool in just one click.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability may vary by location.

