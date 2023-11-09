6 Best Agriculture ETFs (November 2023)

This article is part of the series

Agriculture is a cornerstone of our global economy, and as an investor, you can tap into this essential sector through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Agriculture ETFs provide a convenient way to gain exposure to the agricultural industry without the need to buy and manage individual agricultural commodities or stocks. In this article, we'll explore some of the top agriculture ETFs to consider for your investment portfolio.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, symbolized by DBA, is a go-to choice for investors looking to diversify their portfolios with agricultural commodities. This ETF tracks the performance of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index, which comprises futures contracts on various agricultural products, including corn, wheat, soybeans, sugar, and more. DBA offers a well-rounded approach, allowing you to spread risk across multiple commodities within the agriculture sector.

Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN)

If you have a particular interest in a specific agricultural commodity, the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) might be an attractive option. As the name implies, this ETF provides exposure to corn futures. With corn being a vital ingredient in numerous products, including food and biofuels, investing in CORN can be a strategic move. This fund aims to provide investors with a direct way to capitalize on corn's price movements.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (JJG)

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (JJG) is an ETN that tracks the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return, consisting of futures contracts on corn, wheat, and soybeans. JJG offers investors a focused play on the grain markets, which are essential staples in global food production. This ETF can be an excellent choice for those who want targeted exposure to grain commodities.

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI)

For a more equity-oriented approach to agriculture, the iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) offers exposure to companies engaged in various agricultural activities. VEGI includes businesses involved in farming, agribusiness, and equipment manufacturing, allowing you to benefit from the agricultural sector's growth through the performance of global agricultural companies.

Elements Rogers International Commodity Agriculture ETN (RJA)

The Elements Rogers International Commodity Agriculture ETN (RJA) is an Exchange-Traded Note (ETN) that tracks the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return. RJA provides a diversified approach by encompassing various agricultural products and aims to offer broad exposure to the agriculture sector.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

For investors interested in the agribusiness side of agriculture, the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO) offers a unique perspective. MOO focuses on companies involved in agricultural chemicals, machinery, infrastructure, and more. By investing in MOO, you gain indirect exposure to the agricultural sector through the companies that support and facilitate its growth.

Conclusion

Investing in agriculture through ETFs can be a smart move, given the sector's fundamental importance in the global economy. These agriculture ETFs offer a variety of options, from direct commodity exposure to equity investments in agribusiness-related companies. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to perform thorough research and consider your investment goals and risk tolerance before adding these ETFs to your portfolio. Consulting with a financial advisor can also provide valuable insights into which agriculture ETFs align best with your specific investment needs.

