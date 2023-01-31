6 Benefits of Purchasing a Modest Home as a First-Time Buyer

Are you a renter who is considering buying your first home? Becoming a homeowner is an exciting decision that will change your life in many ways. With so many beautiful properties, it's easy to fall in love with them all. If you're beginning the home search process, you may want to consider choosing a modest property for your first home so you don't accidentally overbuy beyond your means. Here are some benefits of purchasing a modest home as a first-time buyer.

1. You'll have more wiggle room in your budget

You likely won't end up with too much pressure on your budget if you buy a modest home. Many potential buyers become emotionally attached to expensive, large homes but don't consider how their finances will change with their purchase. If you overbuy, your budget may be tight.

When you choose a smaller or more affordable home, you have more ability to live a comfortable life without feeling stressed about your personal finance situation. If a life change were to happen, such as job loss or divorce, you'll be more likely to be able to continue to afford your mortgage payments without worry.

2. Utility costs are more manageable

Another benefit to buying a modest home is that the utility costs will likely be more affordable. When you go from renting to buying, it's important to consider all of your living costs -- not just your monthly mortgage payment. A larger home can mean higher utility costs, so you'll have to spend more of your money on home expenses.

3. You may find it's easier to save up for a down payment

If you plan to finance your home purchase, you'll need to consider how you will come up with a down payment. If you choose a modest home at an affordable price point, reaching your down payment savings goals may be easier.

More: Check out our picks for the best mortgage lenders

Let's imagine you want to save 10% for a down payment and are looking at a smaller home priced at $175,000. You'll need to come up with $17,500 to reach your down payment goal.

If you instead buy a larger home priced at $300,000, you'd need to save $30,000 for a 10% down payment. That's a lot more money to come up with before closing.

4. It's less expensive to furnish a larger home

Many first-time buyers focus on the property and don't consider how they will furnish their home. If you already have some furniture from renting, that's a win for your wallet. But if you buy a large home with many more rooms, you'll eventually need to furnish them. If you instead buy a modest home, it can be more affordable to furnish your new space.

5. You can afford to pay down your mortgage faster

If you're hoping to pay off your mortgage early, it'll be easier if you have a lower mortgage payment amount. Many people with affordable mortgage payments make extra payments towards the loan's principal to pay off their debt faster.

If your monthly mortgage payment is around $1,300, you may have more ability to make extra mortgage payments. But if your mortgage costs around $2,200 each month, it may be harder to swing additional payments because you have less room in your budget.

6. There's less potential for clutter and less to clean

When you buy a modest home, you can enjoy a simpler life. There will be less room for clutter, and you may feel less tempted to buy junk. Plus, you may find that your property is a lot easier to care for and clean because there are fewer rooms and less work to do.

Before jumping into homeownership, consider the actual cost of owning a home. There are many properties to choose from, but some are more expensive and require more work than others. Are you ready to explore mortgage options? Check out our list of the best mortgage lenders for first-time buyers.

Our picks for the best credit cards

Our experts vetted the most popular offers to land on the select picks that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These best-in-class cards pack in rich perks, such as big sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR offers, and robust rewards. Get started today with our recommended credit cards.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.