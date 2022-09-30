6 Beautiful Ski Towns With Surprisingly Affordable Vacation Properties

Many ski aficionados eagerly anticipate the start of the season all year long, waiting for that first dusting of powder on their favorite ski town and booking their reservations. But before they hit the slopes, skiers have to face another familiar sight - the high price tag.

Avid skiers might purchase an Epic Pass, a season pass to a collection of popular ski resorts, which is already a pricey $879 for one adult, with prices hiking again in October.

If you plan to get out on the slopes more than once a year, it might make sense to buy property in your favorite ski town. The median sale price for a home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado is $1,107,500, and rises about 35% year-over-year.

Skiing is already an expensive hobby with gear purchases and passes, and traveling in peak season will hike up the hotel or Airbnb prices. But if you take the trail less shredded, you can find affordable property in ski towns that are close to all the action without the peak pricing. Looking for the perfect place to buy property for your annual ski trip? Try one of these 6 beautiful and, most importantly, affordable ski towns.

Vernon, New Jersey

Vernon Township is home to Mountain Creek, a four-season resort with 10 ski trails, a waterpark, and outdoor activities, so you and the family could enjoy a vacation property all year long. No, really. Mountain Creek's sister resort, Big SNOW American Dream, is North America's only indoor real-snow ski and snowboard facility, operating year-round just an hour away in East Rutherford.

And if you need a break from all the action, you can visit one of the top 30 spas in the nation at Crystal Springs Resort's Elements Spa just 12 minutes down the road. The median home sale price in Vernon Center is $180,000.

Killington Village, Vermont

If you're an avid skier, you have probably dreamed of shredding at the Killington Mountain Resort. And while their luxury real estate spots Base Camp at Bear Mountain and the soon-to-open Six Peaks at Killington may be out of your budget, the median home sale price in Killington is $270,000.

There are plenty of hiking trails and scenic points in town, including the Thundering Falls on the Appalachian Trail. But the Killington Mountain Resort can also keep you busy with year-round golfing, the grand spa, and keep the kids busy with local summer camps through Killington Recreation Department.

Alamogordo, New Mexico

Off the beaten path, the city of Alamogordo's median listing price is $199,700, with property just over a 30-minute drive to the nation's southernmost ski resort Ski Cloudcroft. The resort sits on 8,400 feet of elevation with a 700-foot vertical rise, and is typically open from December to mid-March. The 25 trails can accommodate all levels of skiers.

Just north of Alamogordo in the Tularosa Basin are several wineries and nut farms that offer tastings, and day trips to Carlsbad and Roswell are well within reach.

Scranton, Pennsylvania

It's not just the setting of your favorite television show about a paper company. Just south of Scranton are the Pocono Mountains, home to eight different ski resorts. Camelback Mountain Ski Resort is the largest in the Pocono Mountain Range, with 166 acres and 800 vertical feet of skiable land. You can also explore the natural beauty of Scranton sans skis on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, stretching 70 mountainous miles along the Lackawanna River.

If you're looking for the most affordable on this list, the median sale price for a home in Scranton is just $142,000.

Harrison, Michigan

Harbor Springs may be the most notable ski destination in Michigan, but Harrison is a hidden gem. Just 30 minutes outside of Mount Pleasant, Harrison is surrounded by several ski resorts. Snow Snake Ski & Golf is closest, with Silver Ridge Resort in Farewell and Skyline Ski Area in Grayling just north of town by 40 minutes or less.

Residents can also enjoy nearby Budd Lake and the annual Frostbite Winter Festival, with an ice fishing contest, innertube race, and even ice golfing (made possible with tennis balls). The average home in Harrison sells for $276,000, so you could afford to upgrade those golf clubs in time for ski season.

Portage, Wisconsin

Portage, Wisconsin is home to Cascade Mountain Ski Resort, with 47 trails and an 800-foot-long snow tubing chute. A major deal for skiing families, kids 12 and under ski free with a paid adult. But if you need more variety than those 47 trails have to offer, Devil's Head Resort is just 20 minutes down the road.

The median sale price for a home in Portage is $220,000. You could benefit year-round from a property investment there - as the summer heats up, the coasts of lakes Winnebago and Butte de Morts are just 1.5 hours away.

