6 Up-and-Coming Affordable Retirement Destinations for 2025

If you’re looking to retire abroad, you may want to consider locations that are not super popular yet, as this can often translate into lower cost of living. There are plenty of hidden gem locations around the world that can offer retirees more than just golf courses or beach town aesthetic, but rather cities with a rich history that allow for a leisure or active lifestyle.

Discover More: 7 Up-and-Coming Florida Neighborhoods That Retirees Can Afford Now

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Though there are many choices for retirees when it comes to up-and-coming retirement destinations, here are six emerging regions that will likely gain popularity in the years to come but are worth your attention now.

The Azuero Peninsula, Panama

Numerous small towns are located on the Azuero Peninsula, known for being the vibrant cultural heart of Panama. Perks of retirement here include proximity to the ocean, a slower pace of life and an affordable cost of living. According to Travel and Leisure, a three-bedroom home in towns like Chitré and Las Tablas ranges from $100,000 to $200,000.

The cost of living in the Azuero is among the lowest in Panama. Groceries and dining out are significantly cheaper here than in other parts of Panama, and housing costs are much lower than in North America. Other money savers include low property taxes and affordable insurance.

Consider This: 12 Surprisingly Affordable Cities With Great Weather for Retirees

Green Spain

Green Spain — the area that includes Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country — is so-called for the verdant, lush landscapes that characterize the region. The area is home to plenty of natural beauty, plus historic sites, quaint villages and a thriving food scene.

The cost to live in Green Spain averages between $1,600 and $3,700 monthly per couple. Typical rent prices range from $800 to $1,000 per month, while the total cost for utilities is roughly $300 per month. Groceries are also extremely affordable.

Expats can enjoy free healthcare under Spain’s public system, or they can opt for private insurance plans, which range from $50 to $200 per month. It’s worth noting that a car is needed to get around in this region, so those costs should be factored in as well.

Coastal Montenegro

Montenegro offers both nature and culture, and it’s affordable, too. You can rent a sea-view apartment for $450 a month or, if you prefer to buy, you can find homes starting at just $80,000 to $100,000, depending on the area.

For just $2,000 per month, you can easily cover all expenses, including housing, groceries and dining out.

Northern Portugal

Retiring in places like Lisbon and Porto has become more expensive, but under-the-radar towns such as Caminha, Viana do Castelo and Esposende provide high-quality living and excellent healthcare at a low cost.

A couple can live well in these towns for around $2,000 per month. Rental prices for furnished apartments range from $530 to $750 per month; utilities typically cost between $60 and $150 per month; groceries cost around $400 per month; a Wi-Fi and cell phone package costs approximately $75; transportation expenses average $200; dining out and entertainment cost about $200 monthly; and private healthcare costs about $250 per couple.

The Southern Zone, Costa Rica

If you are looking for less of a bustling big city and more of a small-town atmosphere with plenty of scenic beauty any nature lover would appreciate the Southern Zone of Costa Rica might be your ideal retirement destination. Here, you can hike to a waterfall while still having access to the infrastructure needed for a comfortable life.

Furnished rental houses range from $700 to $3,000 per month, depending on the location and the amenities. If you prefer to buy, you can find houses — including many with pools — near San Isidro for $100,000 to $500,000.

The Peloponnese, Greece

The southern part of mainland Greece, known as the Peloponnese, is located just two hours from Athens. It offers beautiful landscapes, gorgeous beaches and a thriving food and cultural scene.

Retirees can live comfortably on less than $2,500 per month, depending on lifestyle and housing choices. Rents range from $320 to $745, depending on the area. Utilities typically cost between $50 and $150 per month, and a mid-range meal with wine at a taverna typically costs $16 per person.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Up-and-Coming Affordable Retirement Destinations for 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.