6 Analysts Have This To Say About Lumentum Holdings

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $51.67, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. A decline of 2.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lumentum Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $40.00 $41.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Underweight $38.00 $40.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $57.00 $62.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $58.00 $51.50 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are OpComms and Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Lumentum Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Lumentum Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.18.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

