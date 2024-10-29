6 Analysts Have This To Say About Vulcan Materials

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $276.5, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.49%.

A clear picture of Vulcan Materials's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $285.00 $250.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $245.00 $250.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $292.00 $297.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $280.00 $300.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $257.00 $267.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $320.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vulcan Materials. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vulcan Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time.

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2023, Vulcan sold 234.3 million tons of aggregates, 13.4 million tons of asphalt mix, and 7.5 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the company had nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Vulcan Materials faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.66% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Vulcan Materials adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

