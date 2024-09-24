6 Analysts Have This To Say About Valley Ntl

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Valley Ntl (NASDAQ:VLY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $8.83, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.87% increase from the previous average price target of $8.42.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Valley Ntl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $9.50 $8.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $9.00 $8.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $8.50 $8.00 Steven Duong RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $8.00 $9.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $8.00 $8.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valley Ntl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Valley Ntl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Valley Ntl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Valley Ntl

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal wholly-owned subsidiary is Valley National Bank. It provides a full range of commercial, retail, and trust and investment services largely through its offices and ATM network throughout northern and central New Jersey, New York City Long Island, Florida, and Alabama. The segments of the group are commercial lending, consumer lending, investment management, and corporate and other adjustments, of which key interest income is derived from the commercial lending segment. In recent years, the company has focused on acquiring companies that operate outside of traditional banking and has emphasized wealth and capital management.

Valley Ntl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Valley Ntl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.66% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Valley Ntl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.64%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valley Ntl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valley Ntl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Valley Ntl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

