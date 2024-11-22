6 Analysts Have This To Say About Sonic Automotive

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $68.5, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.76% increase from the previous average price target of $60.75.

The perception of Sonic Automotive by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Chin Seaport Global Announces Buy $74.00 - Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $74.00 $73.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $66.00 $67.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $40.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $64.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $75.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sonic Automotive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonic Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sonic Automotive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Sonic Automotive is one of the largest auto dealership groups in the United States. The company has 108 franchised stores in 18 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus 25 EchoPark used-vehicle stores, 16 collision centers, and 13 powersports locations. The franchise stores derive revenue from new and used vehicles plus parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 86% of franchise new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 58% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at about 25%. 2023's revenue was $14.4 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $2.4 billion. Sonic bought RFJ Auto in December 2021, which added $3.2 billion in sales.

Sonic Automotive: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Sonic Automotive's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonic Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sonic Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

