6 Analysts Have This To Say About Revolve Gr

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.33, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.03% from the previous average price target of $29.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Revolve Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Randal Konik Jefferies Announces Buy $30.00 - Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $19.00 $15.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $40.00 $41.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Announces Overweight $37.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Revolve Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Revolve Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Revolve Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Revolve Gr's Background

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2024 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 18% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Financial Insights: Revolve Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Revolve Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RVLV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for RVLV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.