6 Analysts Have This To Say About Regions Finl

Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $21.67, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.84% increase from the previous average price target of $20.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regions Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $18.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $21.00 $22.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $21.00 $20.00 Kenneth Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $21.00 $22.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Regions Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regions Finl analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Regions Finl

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Regions Finl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Regions Finl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.46% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RF

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 Citigroup Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.