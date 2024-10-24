6 Analysts Have This To Say About Raymond James Finl

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Raymond James Finl, revealing an average target of $136.17, a high estimate of $146.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.18% from the previous average price target of $128.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Raymond James Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $142.00 $125.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $138.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $146.00 - Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Hold $126.00 $123.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $125.00 $127.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $138.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Raymond James Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Raymond James Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Raymond James Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Raymond James Finl: A Closer Look

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1.2 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2023. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the US and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

Raymond James Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Raymond James Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.92% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

