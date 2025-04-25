6 Analysts Have This To Say About Procter & Gamble

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $173.0, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $164.00. Highlighting a 0.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $174.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Procter & Gamble is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Olivia Tong |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $180.00|$190.00 | |Nik Modi |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $164.00|$164.00 | |Andrea Teixeira |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $172.00|$181.00 | |Bill Chappell |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $185.00|$180.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $165.00|$159.00 | |Korinne Wolfmeyer |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $172.00|$173.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Procter & Gamble's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Procter & Gamble's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Procter & Gamble analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Understanding the Numbers: Procter & Gamble's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

