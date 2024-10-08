6 Analysts Have This To Say About Patterson Cos

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.33, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Experiencing a 7.89% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Patterson Cos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $22.00 $23.00 Michael Cherny UBS Lowers Neutral $24.00 $27.00 Michael Minchak JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Patterson Cos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Patterson Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Patterson Cos's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Patterson Cos's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Patterson Cos Better

Patterson Companies Inc is a dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental, and Patterson Animal Health. The company's segment includes Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Animal Health segment. Geographically, it derives its revenue from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The firm derives almost all of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Patterson Cos

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Patterson Cos's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Patterson Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patterson Cos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Patterson Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

