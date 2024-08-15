6 Analysts Have This To Say About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $48.67, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.66% lower than the prior average price target of $50.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $40.00 $45.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $57.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $49.00 $48.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $48.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Northern Oil & Gas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Northern Oil & Gas's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Northern Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. Company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Northern Oil & Gas: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Northern Oil & Gas's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, Northern Oil & Gas faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NOG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.