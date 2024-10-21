6 Analysts Have This To Say About NiSource

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for NiSource (NYSE:NI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.33, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.85% increase from the previous average price target of $34.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NiSource. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Buy $37.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $34.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: NiSource's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NiSource's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.71.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

