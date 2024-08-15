6 Analysts Have This To Say About Nasdaq

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $75.67, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.13% from the previous average price target of $72.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nasdaq. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $72.00 $66.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $74.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $74.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nasdaq. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nasdaq compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nasdaq's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Nasdaq's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Nasdaq

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%). Nasdaq's corporate-services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies and through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.

Nasdaq: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nasdaq's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nasdaq's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Nasdaq's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

