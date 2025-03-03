6 Analysts Have This To Say About DLocal

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DLocal, presenting an average target of $12.17, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.95% from the previous average price target of $11.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of DLocal among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Coffey Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $10.00 Jorge Kuri Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Guilherme Grespan JP Morgan Raises Overweight $18.00 $14.00 Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $14.00 John Coffey Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DLocal. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DLocal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DLocal's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About DLocal

DLocal Ltd is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online payment experience in emerging markets. Through its technology platform, One dLocal, the company enables global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The company earns revenue from fees charged to merchants in connection with payment processing services for cross-border and local payment transactions. The company's geographical segments include Latin America and Non-Latin America with a majority of its revenue being generated from Brazil in Latin America region.

DLocal's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DLocal's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: DLocal's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DLocal's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

