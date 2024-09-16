6 Analysts Have This To Say About Cousins Props

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cousins Props, revealing an average target of $30.17, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Marking an increase of 10.39%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $27.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cousins Props among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $30.00 $29.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $26.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $29.00 $29.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $31.00 $29.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Raises Overweight $30.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cousins Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cousins Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cousins Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cousins Props's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cousins Props analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cousins Props

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. Cousins' assets are mainly located in Texas and Georgia, with North Carolina also playing host to a smaller amount of rental space. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Cousins Props: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cousins Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cousins Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CUZ

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Sep 2021 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Apr 2021 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CUZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.