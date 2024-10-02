6 Analysts Have This To Say About Corebridge Financial

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.83, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.5% lower than the prior average price target of $34.00.

A clear picture of Corebridge Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $33.00 - Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $33.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corebridge Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Corebridge Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corebridge Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Corebridge Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corebridge Financial analyst ratings.

Corebridge Financial Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It offers a broad set of products and services through five segments namely Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other. The majority of its revenue derives from the Individual Retirement segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corebridge Financial's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -38.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corebridge Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corebridge Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corebridge Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Corebridge Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

