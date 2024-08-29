6 Analysts Have This To Say About Atlas Energy Solutions

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Atlas Energy Solutions, presenting an average target of $26.17, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Highlighting a 4.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $27.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Atlas Energy Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $27.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $28.00 $28.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atlas Energy Solutions's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Atlas Energy Solutions's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Atlas Energy Solutions: A Closer Look

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Atlas Energy Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Atlas Energy Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 77.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

