6 Analysts Have This To Say About Aris Water Solutions

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Aris Water Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has increased by 21.2% from the previous average price target of $22.83.

The perception of Aris Water Solutions by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $26.00 Samantha Hoh Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $27.00 $25.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Neutral $26.00 $18.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $30.00 $21.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $21.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company that helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It has two primary revenue streams. The Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports, and, unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store and recycle produced water.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Aris Water Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.55% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aris Water Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aris Water Solutions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, Aris Water Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

