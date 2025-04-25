6 Analysts Have This To Say About AECOM

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $118.33, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. Experiencing a 3.4% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $122.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AECOM is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $116.00|$127.00 | |Sangita Jain |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $109.00|$121.00 | |Jamie Cook |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $121.00|$129.00 | |Adam Seiden |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $120.00|$105.00 | |Andrew Wittmann |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $117.00|$125.00 | |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $127.00|$128.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AECOM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AECOM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AECOM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AECOM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AECOM's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AECOM

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $16.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2024.

AECOM: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AECOM showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.93% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AECOM's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: AECOM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

