6 Analysts Assess Westinghouse Air Brake: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $177.83, along with a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $147.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $158.83, the current average has increased by 11.96%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Westinghouse Air Brake by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $184.00 $183.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $181.00 $160.00 Matt Elkott TD Cowen Raises Hold $147.00 $130.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $185.00 $155.00 Justin Long Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $180.00 $165.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $190.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Westinghouse Air Brake's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives; provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Westinghouse Air Brake: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Westinghouse Air Brake showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.81% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Westinghouse Air Brake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

