6 Analysts Assess Waystar Holding: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $48.83, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $44.50, the current average has increased by 9.73%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Waystar Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephanie Davis |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $45.00|$50.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Announces |Buy | $45.00|- | |Richard Close |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$42.00 | |Adam Hotchkiss |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $52.00|$44.00 | |Stephanie Davis |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $50.00|$42.00 | |Glen Santangelo |Jefferies |Announces |Buy | $51.00|- |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Waystar Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Waystar Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Waystar Holding analyst ratings.

Delving into Waystar Holding's Background

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other USA Territories.

Key Indicators: Waystar Holding's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Waystar Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waystar Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

