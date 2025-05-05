6 Analysts Assess Tarsus Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $67.33, along with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.11% increase from the previous average price target of $64.67.

The standing of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.00 $46.00 Eddie Hickman Guggenheim Raises Buy $84.00 $78.00 Anthony Petrone Jefferies Raises Buy $58.00 $54.00 Eddie Hickman Guggenheim Raises Buy $78.00 $75.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $73.00 $73.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Lowers Overweight $60.00 $62.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics, starting with eye care. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company's candidate XDEMVY is a novel investigational eye drop to treat blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, referred to as Demodex blepharitis.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 183.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -32.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

