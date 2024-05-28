6 Analysts Assess Standex International: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Standex International (NYSE:SXI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $193.83, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Marking an increase of 5.92%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $183.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Standex International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $180.00 $180.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $203.00 $200.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $180.00 $180.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $200.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Standex International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Standex International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Standex International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Standex International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Standex International analyst ratings.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp is a us-based firm. It engages in manufacturing a variety of products and services for several commercial and industrial markets. It has five segments that include Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. With its business spread majorly in the United States, most of the company revenues come from the Electronics business that primarily includes manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

A Deep Dive into Standex International's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Standex International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.83% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Standex International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SXI

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Jun 2020 Barrington Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jun 2020 Sidoti & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SXI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.