6 Analysts Assess Safehold: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.67, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 7.79% from the previous average price target of $25.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Safehold's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Richard Hill |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $17.00|$19.00 | |Haendel St. Juste |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $19.00|$25.00 | |Richard Anderson |Wedbush |Maintains |Neutral | $20.00|$20.00 | |Mitch Germain |JMP Securities |Lowers |Market Outperform| $32.00|$35.00 | |Richard Anderson |Wedbush |Lowers |Neutral | $19.00|$20.00 | |Mitch Germain |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $35.00|$35.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Safehold. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Safehold's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Safehold's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing, and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that are net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Financial Milestones: Safehold's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Safehold faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.83% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.8.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

