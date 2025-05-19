6 Analysts Assess Prime Medicine: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.17, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.95% lower than the prior average price target of $12.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Prime Medicine. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Silvan Tuerkcan Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Arthur He HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prime Medicine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Prime Medicine compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Prime Medicine's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Prime Medicine's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Prime Medicine's Background

Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology, Prime Editing. The Prime Editing technology is a next-generation technology that can search and replace to restore normal genetic function in the genome and can treat a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical needs and efficient and broad gene editing technology.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Prime Medicine

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Prime Medicine displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 146.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3568.78%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -39.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prime Medicine's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Prime Medicine faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

