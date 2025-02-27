6 Analysts Assess Option Care Health: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.67, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a 5.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $32.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Option Care Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $38.00 $33.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $40.00 $38.00 Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Raises Buy $35.00 $26.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $33.00 $32.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $30.00 $31.00 A.J. Rice UBS Announces Neutral $26.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Option Care Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Option Care Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Option Care Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Option Care Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Option Care Health analyst ratings.

Discovering Option Care Health: A Closer Look

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Key Indicators: Option Care Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Option Care Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Option Care Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Option Care Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Option Care Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.86.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OPCH

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Jul 2021 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2021 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for OPCH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.