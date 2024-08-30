6 Analysts Assess Motorola Solns: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Motorola Solns (NYSE:MSI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $445.33, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $385.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.89% increase from the previous average price target of $398.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Motorola Solns by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $500.00 $450.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $440.00 $385.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Overweight $440.00 $436.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $467.00 $372.00 Tomer Zilberman B of A Securities Raises Buy $440.00 $370.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $385.00 $375.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Motorola Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Motorola Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Motorola Solns's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Motorola Solns: A Closer Look

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Motorola Solns's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solns displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Motorola Solns's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solns's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 66.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solns's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, Motorola Solns faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

