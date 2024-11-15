6 Analysts Assess JD.com: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JD.com, revealing an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 7.58% from the previous average price target of $41.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive JD.com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $48.00 $49.00 Gregory Zhao Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $40.00 Andre Chang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $50.00 $40.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JD.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JD.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into JD.com's Background

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Financial Insights: JD.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: JD.com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: JD.com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JD.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JD.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: JD.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

