6 Analysts Assess ITT: What You Need To Know

Ratings for ITT (NYSE:ITT) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $176.83, a high estimate of $183.00, and a low estimate of $168.00. Marking an increase of 2.11%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $173.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of ITT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $165.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $179.00 $180.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $170.00 $164.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Lowers Buy $181.00 $183.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $180.00 $171.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Raises Buy $183.00 $176.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ITT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ITT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ITT's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions predominantly for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. The company's products include, brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, switches and others. Its operating segments are; Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Motion Technologies segment which is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components and sealing technologies. Geographically, the company generates majority of the revenue from North America, and also has its presence in South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Financial Milestones: ITT's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ITT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.68% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ITT's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

