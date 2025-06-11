6 Analysts Assess Ingram Micro Holding: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.5, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.25% lower than the prior average price target of $24.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Ingram Micro Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $23.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $29.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $23.00 $18.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $26.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ingram Micro Holding. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ingram Micro Holding compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ingram Micro Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ingram Micro Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ingram Micro Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingram Micro Holding analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ingram Micro Holding

Ingram Micro Holding Corp is a technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. The company plays a vital role in the IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to business-to-business technology experts. The company also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support.

Understanding the Numbers: Ingram Micro Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ingram Micro Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.35% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingram Micro Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Ingram Micro Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

