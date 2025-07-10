6 Analysts Assess Harmony Biosciences Hldgs: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ:HRMY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.67, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.93% increase from the previous average price target of $50.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hoang Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Andreas Argyrides Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $61.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $44.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Better

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

