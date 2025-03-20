6 Analysts Assess Hamilton Lane: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Hamilton Lane and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $158.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $169.00 and a low estimate of $139.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.07% lower than the prior average price target of $170.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hamilton Lane by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $152.00 $169.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $168.00 $158.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $163.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $163.00 $194.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $158.00 $167.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $139.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hamilton Lane's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hamilton Lane's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Lane analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hamilton Lane Better

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hamilton Lane

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Lane's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.48%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Hamilton Lane adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HLNE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HLNE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.